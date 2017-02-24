Rams' pressuring defense stifles Palmer, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were a lost bird Thursday night with Drew Stanton at quarterback.

The Cards punted on their first six possessions with just one of those drives lasting more than five plays. In eight first-half drives, Arizona punted seven times and got a touchdown gift after an interception at the 21-yard-line.

Searching for a stabilizer, the Cardinals turned to David Johnson. The second-year back pounded the San Francisco 49ers into submission in a 33-21 victory. Johnson carried 27 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 28 yards. He totaled 185 yards; the rest of Arizona’s offense earned 111 additional.