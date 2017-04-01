Wholesale NFL Jerseys Online Get More Promotion

The Falcons’ No. 1 scoring offense was on full display against the NFL’s worst scoring defense Sunday, when Atlanta jumped out to a 21-point first-quarter lead over the 49ers. This game never really was a contest and almost needed a mercy rule as the Falcons tallied 550 yards of total offense and scored 40 points. It was the second time this season the Falcons scored 40 points in back-to-back games, achieving this feat most recently without cheap jerseys of Julio Jones’.