The Rams were bad, but 'All or Nothing' still has hope - NFL.com

It was announced Friday that the second season of the Amazon documentary All or Nothing will focus on the 2016 Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, those Los Angeles Rams -- the team that ditched St. Louis, and eventually, their head coach on the way to a grisly 4-12 finish. Is this the team that deserves the type of eight-hour deep dive the Arizona Cardinals got last season? Before you answer that -- because I suspect I know what your answer is -- let's break down the reasons why a Rams All or Nothing season could be worth your time during a fallow period on the football calendar.