The New York Rangers will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets also will play a first-round series after the Washington Capitals clinched the Metropolitan Division with a 2-0 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. The Penguins are 2-1-1 against the Blue Jackets this regular season and defeated them in six games in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.