The Detroit Lions will be without their leading rusher for the remainder of the season, however long that is.

Detroit placed running back Theo Riddick on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday, one day ahead of its crucial Sunday Night Football game against the Packers.

Riddick had already been ruled out of the game earlier in the week with a lingering wrist injury, but his new designation now prevents him from playing in a potential Lions postseason game with cheap jerseys,