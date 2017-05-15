Preview: Eaves Could Make Ducks Debut Today at LA

The Ducks (32-20-10, 74 pts.) take on the LA Kings (29-27-4, 62 pts.) this afternoon at STAPLES Center in their third day game of 2016-17 (1 p.m. PT, Prime Ticket/AM 830). The Ducks have gone 6-1-1 in day games since the start of the 2015-16 season, including a 5-1 win in the most recent afternoon tilt on Dec. 11, 2016 vs. Ottawa. Of Anaheim’s 20 remaining regular-season games, 12 will be played at Honda Center and eight will take place on the road. The club’s final road schedule is broken down with three games in the Pacific Time Zone, two in the Mountain and three in the Central.