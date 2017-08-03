Warner tried to use his newly acquired Hall of Fame clout (piled on top of his NFL Network and Super Bowl champion clout) to sway a major airline company to squeeze his traveling party of 13 onto the last flight to Cleveland in order to get them to Canton in time for Enshrinement Weekend. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill didn't wait to take matters into his own hands.
Cardinals owner sends plane for Kurt Warner's family
